The Kimberley Civic Centre, home of the Kimberley Dynamiters, will host the 2024 BC Hockey Junior A Championships from April 18 to 21. Bulletin file.

The Kimberley Civic Centre, home of the Kimberley Dynamiters, will host the 2024 BC Hockey Junior A Championships from April 18 to 21. Bulletin file.

Kimberley to host 2024 BC Hockey Junior A Championships

With new Junior A classification, new tournament will follow Cyclone Taylor format

It has been announced that Kimberley will host the 2024 BC Hockey Junior A Championships from April 18 to 21, 2024.

This announcement comes following the news from July that the three teams that made up Junior B hockey in B.C., the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL), the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and the Vancouver Island Hockey League (VIJHL), applied and were approved for Junior A status.

READ MORE: BC Hockey approves Junior A status for three Junior B hockey leagues

Now, this four team tournament will follow the same format as the Cyclone Taylor Cup — the Junior B championship — has in the past. The champion team of each of the three leagues plus the Kimberley Dynamiters will now compete to be crowned BC Hockey Junior A champions.

“The Kimberley Dynamiters would like to thank BC Hockey and the selection committee for choosing us to host the BC Hockey Junior A Championship,” said James Leroux, President of the Kimberley Dynamiters.“We are deeply honoured and excited by this announcement. This is an opportunity not only to showcase our passion for the sport, but also our organization’s commitment to excellence and sportsmanship.

“We look forward to welcoming athletes, fans and league representatives from across B.C., and we are dedicated to making this event a memorable and successful experience for everyone involved.”

Kimberley are the defending KIJHL champions, having narrowly beaten out the Princeton Posse in game seven overtime to bring home the Teck Cup. They then finished in second place at the Cyclone Taylor Cup, with host team, the Revelstoke Grizzlies hoisting the trophy.

READ MORE: Kimberley Dynamiters win Teck Cup in game 7 OT win over Princeton Posse

The Dynamiters have played in four Cyclone Taylor championships: 2008 as hosts, 2015, 2018 and 2023.

“The Kimberley Dynamiters are a flagship franchise in the KIJHL and are fully deserving of hosting the 2024 BC Hockey Junior A Championship,” said KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois.

“During last season’s playoff run that saw Kimberley win the KIJHL Championship, the Dynamiters averaged well over 1,000 fans per game and twice eclipsed the 1,650-attendance mark. There is no doubt this event will be a tremendous showcase of Junior A hockey in B.C. that is well supported and attended by the host community.”

The tournament will be held at Kimberley’s Civic Centre, with schedule and ticket information to be released at a later date.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
THE MOJ: ‘Pretty good’ start for the Canucks, but focus already on next game

Just Posted

The Oasis Gentle Gems finished their season of pickleball on Thursday, Oct. 5. The group of about 20 players ages 35 to 83 met throughout the summer mornings on the leafy neighborhood courts. All participants were declared winners in this non-competitive gathering, celebrating with a wind-up potluck lunch. The group now moves indoors to enjoy pickleball sponsored by Trail recreation. The Oasis pickleball court opened in August 2019. Photo: Submitted
Pickleball play wraps up with a potluck party

The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society has generously donated $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Orthopedic Enhancement Project. L-R: The Trail Fire Fighters Charitable Society, represented by Chelan Baulne and Clay Alderson, present this donation to Lisa Pasin, KBRH Health Foundation Executive Director. Photo: Submitted
Trail firefighters donate $5,000 to hospital project

X
Twice in 48 hours: Trail RCMP deliver life-saving medical assistance

Kootenay Boundary firefighters put out a dumpster fire in the alley of Cedar Ave. in downtown Trail. Photo: contributed
Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue crew douses dumpster fire in downtown Trail