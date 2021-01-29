Kootenay elk hunting group all about conservation

KEHA is working with the Ministry of Transportation in Victoria to provide wildlife signage

Hunting and conservation go hand in hand for most West Kootenay outdoor enthusiasts.

It’s why Adam Pangburn and a group of avid and conscientious hunters started the Kootenay Elk Hunting Association (KEHA).

The newly formed association is a registered non-profit society based in Region 4 of BC, which covers an area from Trail to Mica Creek, north of Revelstoke, in the west, and the Alberta border in the east.

“Our three core values are hunting, conservation, and education,” said Pangburn in a release. “Ungulate populations in the Kootenays are in danger and we are here to help.”

KEHA is working with the Ministry of Transportation in Victoria in an effort to improve signage that alerts motorists to wildlife crossings.

“We have had a great response from the Ministry of Transportation, and they are willing to work with us,” he said. “With the current state of the ungulate populations one fatality due to highway vehicle collisions is one too many.”

The elk hunting association has also created a youth conservation program called Spikes, which will focus on instilling wildlife conservation through education, mentorship, and best practices.

“The reason for the creation of the Kootenay Elk Hunting Association is to help our wildlife through conservation efforts and government management.

“KEHA will do everything in our power to ensure that the youth, outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen of today and future generations can enjoy like we all have.”

