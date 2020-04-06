Kootenay Ice forward signs with Cranbrook Bucks

BC Major Midget Kootenay Ice forward Noah Quinn has committed to play for the BCHL’s Cranbrook Bucks for the 2020-21 season.

The 16-year-old Quinn took his game to another level this season with the Ice, and led the team in scoring with 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points in 40 games.

Despite, the Nelson native’s personal success, it was a tumultuous year for the Major Midget team. After failing to make the playoffs, the league also notified Kootenay Ice management that the team’s participation in the league was “suspended” indefinitely.

“I felt we started strong but didn’t get the results we had hoped for,” Noah told the Trail Times on Sunday. “The team worked hard all season and we lost some close games that would have made the difference. It’s disappointing that there will be no Ice next season as there are quite a few skilled players that could have success here and stay close to home. I really enjoyed my time in Trail with the Ice and at JL Crowe.”

Quinn is a talented playmaker and scorer, who plays with an edge. The West Kootenay product set a team record in January, tallying seven points in one game, a 7-5 win over the Vancouver Canadians, which set the stage for the Player of the Month honour for the BCMML.

“Noah is a tremendous addition for our program at this time and is a young man with an enormous amount of potential,” said Bucks Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Donald in a release. “He led his team in goals, assists and points last season as a 16-year-old, and is a player that we believe will be able to produce offence at the BCHL level.”

Quinn attracted a lot of interest from junior teams, and worked with his hockey advisor to find the best fit. The Bucks had their eye on the Kootenay skater for much of the season, and were happy to close the deal.

“He will be expected to contribute in all areas of the game for us at a young age, and we look forward to helping him achieve his goals as a hockey player,” said Donald. “Being a product of the Kootenay Midget program is an added bonus, as we know he will find Cranbrook a great place to call home.”

The Bucks are scheduled to play their first season in the BCHL for 2020-21, and have been building throughout the year. The Bucks just hired coach and GM Donald on Mar. 24, agreeing to a four-year deal with the former assistant coach of the Yale University Bulldogs. Since the hiring, the Bucks have announced a number of signings, as if fills out its roster in preparation for the upcoming BCHL campaign.

Since the WHL Kootenay Ice left Cranbrook for Winnipeg last year, the city has been starved for local hockey product, and the Bucks look to fill that need this season. Cranbrook will play in the nine-team Interior Conference with the Trail Smoke Eaters.

“I’m excited to be part of the Bucks and the start of a new franchise,” said Quinn. “Being able to remain in the Kootenays is special and I feel confident that Head Coach/GM Ryan Donald is going to do great things for the team. Cranbrook is a great hockey town and I’m looking forward to calling it home.”



