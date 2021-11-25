Rossland’s Tayne Steven will compete at the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championship in Oman next month. (Contributed)

Rossland’s Tayne Steven will compete at the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championship in Oman next month. (Contributed)

Kootenay kiteboarder to compete at world championship

Team Canada was selected based on their performances at the Sail Canada Youth Championships

Rossland’s Tayne Steven is riding a wave of confidence to the World’s where he will compete for Canada’s national sailing team.

The 17-year-old kiteboarder was one of 13 sailors selected to compete for Team Canada in the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships in Al Mussanah, Oman, on Dec. 11-18.

“So excited to be a part of the team that is going to this event in Oman in December,” Steven posted on Facebook.

“Thanks Sail Canada Voile Canada for the opportunity.”

It will be the first time competing at the Youth Sailing World Championships for Steven and his teammates.

The team was selected based on their performances at the Sail Canada Youth Championships along with other qualifying events held over the summer and fall.

To qualify for the team, Steven competed at two regattas in Kingston, Ont. this summer. He came first in the Junior Kiteboarding races at both events and placed fifth overall in the country.

The Kiteboarding Class is a sailing discipline that requires sailors to use a kite and foilboard to navigate a course.

Kiteboarding or Kitefoil racing will make its debut at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Steven is currently training in Mexico for this event, and is very excited for the opportunity to represent Canada in Oman.

Races run from Dec. 13 to 17, with 12 events including female and male Windsurfing, ILCA 6 (Laser Radial), 29er (skiff) and Kiteboarding, as well as female and mixed/male i420 (two-person Dinghy) and mixed Nacra 15 (two-person multihull).


