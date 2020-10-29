Kootenay Savings Super League: Albo storms back for big win over Lepine

Two big 4-enders lifted the Darrin Albo rink to a 9-6 victory over Team Les Lepine in Kootenay Savings Super League action on Thursday. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Kootenay Savings Super League saw a few nailbiters at the Trail Curling Club last week, save for Team Bartlett who ended up on the winning end of a blowout.

Team Bartlett Excavating, skipped by Cody Bartlett, jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two ends when Team Ken Fines’ attempted freeze was light, leaving Bartlett with another guard to draw around, and an eventual big four-ender.

Skip Ken made another nice draw for one in the third and looked to be stealing two in the fourth, before Skip Cody maneuvered his last shot through a tight port for one. Fines attempted a double takeout in the fifth, but it didnt curl for a nose hit and a Bartlett steal of one, followed by a steal of three in the six, for a game ending 9-2 Bartlett Excavating win.

Team Les Lepine seized an early 4-0 lead over the Darrin Albo Team, but Skip Albo got it all back in one end, making his own double take-out with his first rock in the fourth, leading to a game tying 4-ender.

Team Lepine drew for a deuce in five, but Team Albo repeated his success from the fourth end, with a double takeout followed by an open draw to the eight foot for another large 4-ender in the sixth.

Skip Les came up agonizingly short on his last rock draw in the seventh for an Albo steal of one, then Team Albo executed a great eighth end, running Team Lepine out of rocks for a 9-6 win.

Team Nathan Small stole two in the fifth to take a commanding 7-2 lead over the Bill van Yzerloo Team.

However, Skip Bill kept his team alive with a perfect draw to the button in the sixth, then momentum flipped in their favour in the seventh with a large steal of three, to be one down coming home without.

Van Yzerloo was laying three, two buried on the four-foot and one partially sticking out at the top edge of the eight-foot, when Team Small third, Kevin McKenzie, gave his team some life with a perfect double, leaving just one Duchy stone at the top of the four-foot. After Skip Bill came light on his draw to lay two, Skip Nate iced the game with a perfect draw to the edge of the button for an exciting 8-6 win.

Team Myron Nichol played a depleted Team Brian LeMoel, skipped by Marcus Partridge this week and bolstered with super-subs Russ Beauchamp and Brittany Horbul.

Team LeMoel capitalized on a couple of ticked guards to post a large four-ender in the first. Nichol third Garry Beaudry made a nice hit n’ roll behind cover to set up a deuce in the second. Skip Nichol made a great draw in the third, a beautiful hit n’ roll behind a wall of granite in the fourth, followed by another great draw in the fifth, to steal singles in those ends and take the lead 5-4.

But Skip Partridge got his draw weight back with two nice ones in the sixth to retake the lead, then followed with two perfect guards covering a nice Devo draw for a steal of one in the seventh, to be two up coming home without. Team Partridge played a perfect eighth end, actually stealing two more for a 9-5 victory.

Kootenay Savings Super League goes every Thursday night at the Trail Curling Club. Unfortunately, spectators are not allowed due to coronavirus protocol.



