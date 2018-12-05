Kootenay Savings Super League: Ferguson Humbles Horning

Only one game went the full eight ends in Kootenay Savings Super League curling on Thursday night.

In a battle for sole position of second place, two old rivals, Dean Horning (Bedard Excavating) and Rob Ferguson, faced off with identical 6-1 records.

Horning started off with a beautiful draw to the four foot in the first end to steal one, in the second Ferguson calmly drew for three points to take a 3-1 lead. The turning point in this one came in the fourth end when Ferguson’s third, Brian LeMoel made a perfect raise double take-out to seal off two rocks on the button and give Ferguson a 5-2 lead. Ferguson went on to steal one more in the fifth and two in the sixth to force an early finish. Make the final, Ferguson 8 Horning 2.

Ken Fines and Darren Albo traded two-spots in the first couple ends, Fines bounced back with the hammer to take a three ender in the third. In the 4th end Albo’s draw came just a hair heavy which allowed Fines to steal two more points. Fines kept the pressure on and came up with single points steals in the fifth and sixth end, which brought on the handshakes. Final score, Fines 9 Albo 2.

The Nathan Small rink was without its skip on this night, but Super third Devo was up to the challenge as they battled the Heather Nichol squad. Devo drew for three in the first only to see Heather come back with a lovely draw for one in the second. Devo bounced back with a big four-ender in the third, to take a commanding 7-1 lead, early. Team Heather had no answers for a strong performance by Devo on this night, and conceded after six ends. The final, 9-2 Small.

The only game to go the full eight ends was Sitkum IT (Bill King) versus Myron Nichol. King held a narrow 4-3 lead through six ends. With the game on the line King holding last rock advantage was facing four stones. King saved his team with an excellent draw for one and a 5-3 lead heading into the last end, where Nicol had an opportunity to draw for the win, but his stone went a little too deep, and he settled for a 5-5 tie.

The Bill van Yzerloo rink had the bye.