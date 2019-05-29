Kootenay South Youth Soccer U18 boys House League took to the pitch in Upper Sunningdale Park on Monday. The Castlegar 1 defender makes a high clearing play on the Trail/Beaver Valley striker (in orange), as the first place Trail/B.V. team pushed to tie the game in the final minutes. Trail/BV bounced one off the cross-bar as the game wound down, but failed to find the equalizer in a 4-3 loss. Trail/B.V. leads the House League Standings with a 5-4-0 record, Castlegar 1 is 3-5-0 and in fourth place. KSYSA House soccer continues tonight with games at Haley Park, Sunningdale, Mazzochi and Jubilee Parks.

Kootenay South Youth Soccer hits the pitch in Sunningdale

U18 Castlegar 1 team scores two late goals to eke out win over U18 Trail-B.V. soccer club

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

U18 Castlegar 1 team scores two late goals to eke out win over U18 Trail-B.V. soccer club

Selkirk Saints add former Nitehawks and Leafs players to next year’s roster

