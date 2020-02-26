Kootenay’s Noah Quinn earns PoM honour, Ice split with Giants

It was a good week for Kootenay Ice forward Noah Quinn.

Not only was the Nelson native named Player of the Month for January in the BC Major Midget League, he also led his team to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Valley West Giants on Saturday, and, with the win, the Ice clinched a spot in the BCMML postseason.

Quinn had seven goals in six games last month while also setting a team record for points in a single game with seven. He has 21 goals and 42 points in 36 games this season with the Ice.

The 16-year-old forward also set the record for goals, 31 in 77 games, the most in the history of the BCMML Kootenay Ice and he can equal Jake Lucchini’s all-time points record of 72, with four points this weekend.

Quinn scored the tying goal with 2:48 to play in regulation versus the Giants, then set up Ashton Underhill for the game winner in overtime to give Kootenay a three-point cushion over the Greater Vancouver Canadians for the final playoff spot.

Kootenay kept fighting back in Saturday’s match, with Dallas Maximick tying the game at one with 1:25 to play in the first. After the Giants Lucas Bourdon scored 80 seconds into the middle frame, Jacob Smith converted a pass from Ethan Smyth to tie it at two with 15 seconds to go in the period.

The Giants reclaimed the lead midway through the third on a goal from Kyle Graham, but Quinn’s 21st tally of the season with time winding down forced the extra-frame heroics by Underhill, who notched his ninth goal and 13th point.

The Giants came back and shut out Kootenay 3-0 on Sunday to bring them to within a point of the Thompson Blazers for the sixth position and a bye in the first round of the BCMML playoffs.

The Ice face off against the second place Vancouver North West Hawks on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at the Cominco Arena to wrap up their regular season.

The Ice can move up in the standings, as they trail the South Island Royals by just three points, but will need to at least tie the Royals to earn the ninth seed.

The seventh seed will play the 10th seed, while the eighth and ninth seeds will playoff in the first round of the BCMML playoffs, while seeds 1-to-6 earn a bye.



