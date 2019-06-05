Lacrosse: West Kootenay Timberwolves back in action Saturday

The Timberwolves tied the Cranbrook Outlaws at home last weekend, face Calgary Outlaws next

The West Kootenay Timberwolves kicked off the first of two back-to-back home weekends in Rossland Saturday and are back in action this weekend when they host the Calgary Axeman.

The visiting Cranbrook Outlaws were looking for their second win of the season against the Timberwolves, but the teams played tight defensively in an exciting back-and-forth affair.

Both teams delivered a strong and entertaining performance for the Rossland Arena crowd and the game ended tied at 6, with neither team able to score in the five-minute sudden-death overtime.

West Kootenay and Cranbrook are tied at 3-3-1 in the Junior B Tier 3 Division standings.

Offensive technical coach Kevin Floyd was thrilled with the fan support and the Timberwolves performance.

“We had a great turnout for our first game of the season in Rossland,” he said. “We were hoping for a win at home for the large crowd but were very happy with the comeback effort. We hope the fans who came out to cheer us on were satisfied and continue to support us down the regular season stretch as we try to earn home advantage for playoffs.”

Five Timberwolves players found the back of the Outlaws’ net, led by Castlegar’s Eric Reid who scored twice. Fruitvale’s Konrad Kohl, Rossland’s Alex Forshaw, Castlegar’s Dustin Perepolkin, and call-up player Reece Whitehead each contributed one goal.

Defensive technical coach Rob Van Beek commended the players’ effort. “The boys played hard. They hit the post five times in overtime but just could not get the winning goal.”

The Timberwolves have four regular season games left. They are hosting the Calgary Axemen on June 8 at 2 p.m., and the Olds Stingers on June 9 at 11 a.m. at the Castlegar Complex.

The Axemen and the Stingers will play each other on June 8 at 8 p.m.

The West Kootenay Timberwolves is a not-for-profit club delivering an organized junior box lacrosse program in the West Kootenays since 2018. The season runs from March to about mid-July. Eligible age is 17-21 as of December of the playing year.

