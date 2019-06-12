The West Kootenay Timberwolves split a pair of games against the Calgary Axemen and Olds Stingers on the weekend. Submitted photo.

Lacrosse: West Kootenay Timberwolves earn split with Alberta rivals

Timberwolves wrap up season with home tilts versus Cranbrook June 22-23

The West Kootenay Timberwolves erupted for seven third-period goals to lift the team to a 12-5 victory over the

Olds Stingers on Sunday.

The Timberwolves hosted the higher-tiered Calgary Axemen and Stingers teams in Castlegar on the weekend at the Rec Complex.

The Timberwolves were impacted by a short bench on Saturday and fell to the Axemen 11-6, but the West Kootenay players rebounded in a big way with a solid 12-5 win against the Stingers.

“It was a good weekend of lacrosse for our group. We came up short on Saturday, playing with a short bench,” said offensive technical coach Kevin Floyd. “The boys really stepped up on Sunday, playing very aggressively and forcing our way on the game. A huge victory against a Tier 2 Club with contributions from the whole team.”

“It was surreal. We had a strong start to the game and just kept the momentum rolling,” said Timberwolves point leader Eric Reid, who scored five goals on Sunday.

Head coach Peter Youngblut reflected on the season so far.

“The way these young men have come together over the past few weeks is beyond our expectations,” he said.

“They are playing the best lacrosse of their careers and improving every game. We have something special going and they are hungry to host Tier 3 Championships in early July. We are looking forward to Cranbrook coming to town to finish off the regular season.”

The Timberwolves have two regular season games left and are tied with the Cranbrook Outlaws in the Junior B Tier 3 division standings.

West Kootenay hosts Cranbrook on June 22 at the Castlegar Complex (6:30 p.m.) and June 23 at the Rossland Arena (11 a.m.). The team with the highest regular season standing will host the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Tier 3 Division Championships on July 5 to 7.


