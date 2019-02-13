Legendary Rossland team re-forms to save arena

Members of the Rossland Warriors receive a cheque to help re-form at last December’s Boxing Day Classic. From left to right: Spencer Paolone, Dallas Stanton, Devyn Hill, Archie McKinnon. Photo: Patty Bielli

A fabled local hockey team is coming back to life in an effort to bring hockey back to Rossland.

After more than a decade in limbo, the Rossland Senior Warriors have re-formed with a mission to save the local arena.

The last time the Warriors operated was the 2007/08 season. The team was supposed to attend the Coy Cup in Terrace but failed to raise enough money and had to back out.

The team folded soon after that.

There’s been a great deal of suport and hype about the Senior Warriors rising again. A series of practices has seen over 30 players and six coaches attend.

The team is composed of local players and coaches from Rossland, Trail, Fruitvale, Castlegar and Nelson. The team currently has two exhibition games scheduled with the Selkirk Saints hockey team, Feb. 16 in Rossland and Feb. 23 in Castlegar.

The team was given life by a generous $1,000 donation from the Boxing Day Classic and $200 from the Smokettes Hockey Club. The City of Rossland recreation staff, who have worked closely with the volunteers, have provided a great deal of support.

The Warriors have also partnered with Rossland Beer Company and Cahoots Kitchen to supply beverages and food for Saturday’s game in Rossland, which hundreds are expected to attend.