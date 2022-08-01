Little Mountain rolls to BC Little League title

The Canadian Little League championship goes in Calgary from Aug. 4-13

Little Mountain beat Whalley 11-1 in final to win the BC Little League championship on Sunday. Photo: Facebook

Little Mountain is heading to the 2022 Canadian Little League championships.

The team from West Vancouver District 1 defeated host Whalley 11-1 in the Sunday, July 31 final of the BC Little League championshp in Surrey.

Little Mountain’s only loss in the tournament came in their first game a 3-2 decision to Whalley. The team then reeled off six straight dominant wins including a 7-0 victory over Layritz in the semifinal.

Little Mountain built a 9-0 lead through four innings in the final match before mercying the host team with the 10-run rule.

Meanwhile, the Trail Little League All Stars went into the tournament with high hopes and opened with a 2-1 win over Langley. However, they lost their momentum in a tough 2-1 loss to Layritz, then fell 6-2 to Trout Lake, 16-3 to Whalley, 9-4 to Lynn Valley and 6-2 to champion Little Mountain.

The 2022 Canadian Little League championship is hosted by Calgary this year and runs from Aug. 4-13.

The Canadian championship was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID. BC teams have won the previous six championshps with South Vancouver winning in 2014, White Rock in 2015 and 2017, Hastings in 2016, Whalley 2018 and Coquitlam in 2019.

Little Mountain will look to increase the streak to seven and is looking for its third Canadian title having won the 2010 and 1953 championships.

The winner advances to the 2022 World Little League championship in Williamsport, PA. from Aug. 17-28.

