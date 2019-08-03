The Burnaby Bulldgons pitcher Braeden Alleman shut down the Trail AM Ford Orioles bats as the Bulldogs opened the Pacific Western Brewery BC Sr. Men’s Baseball Championship with a 14-4 victory on Friday night at Butler Park. Jim Bailey photos.

Lower Mainland teams make early statement at Sr. Men’s provincials

Coquitlam and Burnaby won big to open the Sr. Men’s BC Baseball championship at Butler Park

The Burnaby Bulldogs and Coquitlam Angels opened the Pacific Western Brewery Sr. Mens BC Championship in convincing fashion on Friday at Butler Park.

Coquitlam defeated the Kamloops Sun Devils 14-4 in the early match Friday, followed by the Bulldogs’ win over the Trail AM Ford Orioles by the exact same score.

Burnaby’s Jeff Bouchard delivered a lead off home run to set the tone, then stepped up and hammered his second of the night the very next inning to spot the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.

Trail fought back scoring two in the fourth, but couldn’t keep pace with the Lower Mainland team’s high-powered offence.

Trail’s next match goes on Saturday night at 8 p.m. against the Victoria Mavericks Red team. Their final game of the round robin goes Sunday at 1 p.m. against Nanaimo, with the playoffs starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Games go all day Saturday and Sunday with the semifinals and final scheduled for Monday.

Round Robin: Saturday Games

Nanaimo vs Victoria Mavericks Red at 8 a.m.

Ladysmith vs Victoria Mavericks Blue at 10:30 a.m.

Nanaimo vs Burnaby at 1 p.m.

Ladysmith vs Coqutlam 3:15 p.m.

Kamloops vs Victoria Blue 5:30 p.m.

Trail vs Victoria Red 8 p.m.

Sunday Games

Kamloops vs Ladysmith 8 a.m.

Burnaby vs Victoria Red 10:30 a.m.

Trail vs Nanaimo 1 p.m.

Coquitlam vs Victoria Blue 3:15 p.m.

Quarter finals at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Monday Games

Semifinal 1 at 8 a.m.

Semifinal 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Championship final at 1:30 p.m.

 

Provincial sponsors D.J. Ashman from AM Ford and No Frills’ Kurtis MacGillvray threw out the first pitch to kick off the 2019 Sr. Men’s baseball championship at Butler Park in Trail on Friday.

Burnaby’s Jeff Bouchard belted two home runs to lead the Bulldogs.

