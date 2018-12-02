Major Midget Kootenay Ice down Vancouver Canadians, split weekend match up

Kootenay Ice goalie, Tenzin Mint, stopped 54 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canadians

The Kootenay Ice held on for a 4-3 win on Sunday at the Cominco Arena, beating the Greater Vancouver Canadians for a huge win.

Ice forward Austin McKenzie scored the game winner, deflecting in a point shot from Gavin Damstrom to give Kootenay a 4-1 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation.

The Canadians battled back scoring two in the final five minutes, but Kootenay goalie Tenzin Mint came up big in the final two minutes and stopping 54 shots in the 4-3 victory.

