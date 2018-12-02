Kootenay’s Jaxson Waterstreet has the Canadians goalie down and out but is robbed. Waterstreet would score a third period goal, however, to help the Ice to a 4-3 win.

Major Midget Kootenay Ice down Vancouver Canadians, split weekend match up

Kootenay Ice goalie, Tenzin Mint, stopped 54 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canadians

The Kootenay Ice held on for a 4-3 win on Sunday at the Cominco Arena, beating the Greater Vancouver Canadians for a huge win.

Ice forward Austin McKenzie scored the game winner, deflecting in a point shot from Gavin Damstrom to give Kootenay a 4-1 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation.

The Canadians battled back scoring two in the final five minutes, but Kootenay goalie Tenzin Mint came up big in the final two minutes and stopping 54 shots in the 4-3 victory.

See more on the Kootenay Ice in this week’s Trail Times.

Previous story
Stars rally late to edge Canucks 2-1
Next story
NHL expansion to Seattle appears to be a slam dunk, but other questions remain

Just Posted

Tell the Times

Web Poll: What local news from 2018 most stands out to you?

Natural Kootenay arch dubbed the Brooklyn Bridge

Place Names: Brooklyn Bridge and other stories

VIDEO: Kootenay teen writes song dedicated to accident victim’s family

Alexx Iachetta wrote “Consequences” after Wayne Kernachan’s death struck close to home.

West Kootenay ski hills could see impact of El Nino this winter

The weather phenomenon brings slightly milder temperatures to the area

B.C. RCMP ramp up road checks

Motorists should expect to see a heightened police presence as CounterAttack launches Dec. 1

Bush mourned as a great statesman, a man of uncommon decency

Former President George H.W. Bush died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94

Promoter says Adonis Stevenson in critical condition after knockout

The 41-year-old Stevenson was put on a stretcher after the bout and left Videotron Centre in an ambulance

Sole-sourced contracts can be ‘raw deal’, top officials said in navy ship case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has chosen to sign several sole-source contracts to bolster the coast guard’s aging icebreaking fleet and the country’s fighter-jet force

UPDATE: One killed in Sea-to-Sky crash north of Squamish

Officials are expected to provide an update this afternoon

Vancouver esports entry in the Overwatch League to be known as the Titans

The Vancouver Titans will join the Toronto Defiant and six other new teams for 2019

UBC scientist to share experiences rehabilitating orangutans in Indonesia

Jacqueline Sunderland-Groves spent eight years with the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation

97 rats surrendered to SPCA from B.C. home

Intake of 97 pet rats puts strain on SPCA branch

NHL expansion to Seattle appears to be a slam dunk, but other questions remain

When Seattle will actually hit the ice and how the NHL will realign two of its four divisions remain unanswered

‘Bit frightening:’ Study finds most Canadian cities fail on climate change plans

Scientists are increasingly able to attribute extreme weather events to the influence of climate change

Most Read