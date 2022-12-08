Michael Struthers is wanted on allegations of assault and fraud. Photo courtesy Nelson RCMP

Man wanted by Nelson RCMP on assault, fraud charges

Michael Struthers is believed to be in the Nelson rural area

Nelson RCMP say they are searching for a man who is wanted on two warrants related to assault and fraud investigations.

Michael Struthers, 41, is accused of two counts of assault causing bodily harm. He’s also wanted for what RCMP say are multiple fraud investigations related to selling firewood on Facebook.

RCMP say Struthers, who did not appear in court for the alleged charges, is believed to be in the Nelson rural area.

He is described as six foot two, 165 pounds, with brown hair and eyes as well as facial hair.

Anyone with information on Struthers’ whereabouts is asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.

