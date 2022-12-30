Missing Bo Horvat stick found, shipped to Abbotsford on Thursday night

Flair Airlines states that Nanaimo boys’ stick was found in Edmonton, sent to YXX for pickup

The stick that Canucks captain Bo Horvat gave to two young fans from Nanaimo has apparently been found and was sent to Abbotsford last night.

Flair Airlines has found the missing Bo Horvat stick.

The low-cost carrier contacted Black Press on Friday, Dec. 30 and stated that the stick has been found and will be returned to the passenger as soon as possible.

“A good result in the end,” said Flair spokesperson Mike Arnot.

He confirmed that the stick was found in Edmonton, but would not share where or when it was located.

Janelle Staite, the mother of Marshall and Linden Erwin, confirmed with Black Press that Flair did find the stick and she may be sending her in-laws to Abbotsford to retrieve the stick so that it can reach its final destination in Nanaimo with the siblings.

The Erwin boys received the stick from Bo Horvat following a pre-game warmup before the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers game on Dec. 23. However, the stick was then lost in Edmonton and did not make the trip on Flair to Abbotsford.

The Canucks heard about the news and then offered to give the boys a replacement, with captain Bo Horvat sharing a video stating that the team will make sure another stick is on its way to them.

Marshall and Linden, @BoHorvat heard your story and will make sure a new stick comes your way. Thanks for being great #Canucks fans! https://t.co/qAEsnOJYB8 pic.twitter.com/JYAxPCCsmh — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 29, 2022

Black Press did reach out to Abbotsford International Airport officials, who said they are not aware about the status of the stick but that they will share information about the whereabouts of the stick when or if they learn more.

