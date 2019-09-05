Members of the Make A Change Canada charity hockey game committee include (L-R) Corey Viala, Bob Hall, Jan Wright, Anne-Marie Edgar, Jen Callow, Bill McDonnell and Mike Stolte. The game between local residents and Montreal Canadiens legends takes place Jan. 23, 2020. Photo submitted

Montreal Canadiens legends to play charity game in Nelson

The January event will raise money for Make A Change Canada

Submitted

West Kootenay hockey fans will get a chance to capture some of the magic that comes along with Canada’s most storied hockey franchises when the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Team touches down in Nelson this winter.

Make A Change Canada is hosting the charity hockey game on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Nelson and District Community Complex where some of the legends of the Montreal Canadiens’ past will take the ice against a team that features local hockey heroes and supporters.

“Make A Change Canada is excited to have a chance to bring a game like this to Nelson and kick off our 15-year anniversary celebrations,” says Anne-Marie Edgar, executive director of Make A Change Canada.

“This will be a great night for hockey fans, families, and the entire community. The Montreal Canadiens are such an important part of hockey history. This will be a fun evening, which will truly make a difference for those who Make A Change Canada serves in the future.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at makeachangecanada.com/charity-hockey-game. Sponsorship packages that enable local businesses and organizations to get involved in the game are also currently available.

Based in Nelson, Make A Change Canada is a national nonprofit and charitable organization that provides online employment, self-employment, and skills training to people who face barriers to employment in today’s labour market.

A pioneer in the field, what distinguishes Make A Change Canada is the one-on-one support it provides through its online programs to those who cannot leave home or wish to work from home. Clients include people facing all types of challenges from youth and single parents, to those living with a disability or chronic health issue, to those living in rural and remote areas.

