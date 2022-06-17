Muddbunnies bike club organizes Cascade Cup

Muddbunny members can compete in the inaugural Cascade Cup on June 26 at Red Mountain

The Rossland chapter of the Muddbunnies Riding Club meets every Wednesday for a ride, and will hold its inaugural Cascade Cup mountain bike race at Red Mountain on June 26. (Benoit Renault photo)

The Muddbunnies bike club is ready to ride in its first Cascade Cup amicable mountain bike race on June 26 at Red Mountain.

The Muddbunnies is a women’s focused riding club and invites old and new members to participate in the fun race – rain or shine.

The event begins with a mass start at the bottom of Red where participants will ride a predetermined course all the way to the finish line.

“We will have a social après at The Rossland Beer Company where participants will have the chance to win prizes from our great sponsors,” said organizer Benoit Renault.

The Rossland chapter of the Muddbunnies hold weekly guided club rides for all levels of downhill, freeriding and cross-country mountain biking, and offer a positive and encouraging environment for those who wish to learn and improve their skills.

Wednesday is Muddbunnies night in Rossland, where the club goes on rides designed for all levels.

Weekend destination rides are also encouraged at, for example, Castlegar and Nelson.

Details can be found on the Muddbunnies website, on social media and on Trailforks.

Members can register for the race on Stack team app. Registration fee is $10 and riders are asked to sign in at Red Mt. parking lot between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, June 26. For more information about the club, visit www.muddbunnies.com.

