Neil Murdoch Division glance, Nitehawks open camp

Beaver Valley Nitehawks back in the Nest for their Main Camp this week

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks enter their 2019-20 training camp on Thursday with high hopes.

The Nitehawks finished in second place in the Neil Murdoch Division regular season, but rolled through the playoffs beating Grand Forks in four straight and first place Nelson in six games before falling to the Kimberley Dynamiters in the Kootenay Conference Final.

The following is a brief look at the five Murdoch Division teams.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks – Expectations on Nitehawks veterans are high as the team starts its Main Camp today. Coach Terry Jones wants everyone to compete for spots that are available and the staff wants it to be competitive.

“I think we have pretty high expectations for the type of camp that we want,” says Jones, whose team won 27 games and collected 59 points last season. “We want it to be upbeat and hard working. We look forward to getting started.”

After playing 16 rookies last season, expectations are a little bit higher. Jones has a core group of guys that know exactly what is expected. The Nitehawks will have up to 15 players return from last year’s team including talented veterans Simon Nemethy and Quaid Anderson.

“We’re going to expect to be a bit better. Be sharper to start the season,” he says. “I’m hoping our foundation of what we’re trying to build is already in place.”

The Nitehawks have a few rookies that excite Jones. Marcus McEachern brings skill and an excellent attitude, while Zach Park, a Trail native, saw playoff action as an affiliate and brings physicality, speed and strength.

“I think he is going to be a really good player for us,” says Jones. “Dayton Nelson is another young guy. Played for us in the playoffs as an affiliate and just a superb job. He brings intensity and skill. A real level of spunk to his game.”

The fourth is stay-at-home defenceman Jared Macasso. He had a great playoff.

Nelson Leafs-The Leafs (35 wins, 72 points last season) held a competitive camp Aug. 23-25 that included a strong group of returning players.

“There is a standard that we would want to maintain,” says Mario DiBella, the division’s coach of the year last season. “Hopefully this year we will go a bit further in the playoffs than last year.”

Looked upon to lead the Leafs are David Sanchez, named the captain, and Kaleb Comishin, a local product. Comishin is a skilled defenceman who will man the power-play, while Sanchez is an energy player with an intimidating on-ice presence.

“Players that play against him are afraid of him,” says DiBella. “He has that piece that is unpredictable. That keeps opponents honest when it comes to playing against him or his teammates.”

Recruiting rookies went well adding Max Hurring from New Zealand. He played pro as a 16-year-old in New Zealand winning rookie of the year. They also have Jaden Shumilak from Winnipeg, Ryan Janowski and Jorden Werner from Arizona. They all bring size and skill, which DiBella says is “a pretty deadly combination.”

Janowski is a very good skater and Werner is a skilled forward that assistant coach Adam DiBella says fans will like.

Grand Forks Border Bruins– Fresh off a five-year contract extension, coach John Clewlow will be stressing his style of hockey at camp (Aug. 30-Sept. 1)- fast paced and gritty.

“As long as you are skating and moving the puck, and then going into the corners to get that puck, that’s a fun hockey game to watch,” says Clewlow, whose team last year won 21 games and collected 45 points. “It turns in some results.”

Leadership falls on everyone, but Clewlow says they are going to have a core group of older players that need to carry that torch and hand it down.”

The Border Bruins have that in Jake Huculak, a mid-season acquisition, as well as Keaghan Holub, who is “a wrecking ball on the ice.”

There is also Josh Garlough-Bell, who racked up 30 goals in 37 games.

“He fell into our hands and it was pretty much an unbelievable pick up for us,” says Clewlow, who hopes to get a few more goals from him before Garlough-Bell moves on to a higher level. “Extremely talented player for us. He has speed, skill, can shoot the puck. Pretty much the best in the league I would say.”

Rookies to shine as the Border Bruins celebrate their 50th anniversary is local Raeden Rougeau, a defenceman who played as an affiliate last season.

“He did his job really well. No real mistakes,” says Clewlow.

There is also Kieran Nordman, a skilled fast forward, who Clewlow thinks will turn heads. While not a rookie, goalie Shane Zilka picked up from the Kelowna Chiefs, is being expected to provide several big saves. Last season he won 17 of 21 games, earning five shutouts.

Spokane Braves -The Braves (19 wins, 42 points last season) held their main camp in June.

Coach Mike Bay said it went well with several young, talented players attending.

“We wanted to identify and commit to some to start building our team as well as start building relationships with younger prospects,” he says.

What stood out to Bay during the camp was how fast and hungry the young players were.

The Braves will have veterans that shoulder the leadership load, but it will also be a responsibility for the younger players. The Braves didn’t have any 19-year-olds on the roster last season, so they will be even younger this season.

What Braves fans and the rest of the KIJHL can look forward to watching is a young, dynamic, talented group.

Castlegar Rebels – Coach Carter Duffin says a lot of their tone for this season was set through the rebuilding direction last year, which they won 13 games, collecting 31 points.

“We are keen on making sure we have the right type of young men and the right type of character in our dressing room,” says Duffin. “Hockey is that by-product that will come from that type of character. That type of work ethic.”

A strong core group of returning players will set the standard and the bar that new players coming into the room are going to have to meet. Duffin has found rookies who will fit into their room well, one is Caleb Concalves, who the team is excited to have back. The Vanderhoof product played nine games as an affiliate, scoring a goal.

“He is extremely fast. He has the ability to adjust his speed and take off, putting defenders in a tough position to contain him,” said Duffin on the Rebels website.

Another is Ty Grimsdale, a shifty, speedy, offensive player with an exceptional work ethic and character.

“He wants to contribute and create offense every time he hits the ice,” says Duffin.

The final piece is Jaedon Little, who played at the Prairie Hockey Academy, who brings a high-end work ethic and level of character. In 24 games with the Varsity team, Little scored 27 goals and had 51 points. In the North American Prospects Hockey League, he had four goals and 12 points in seven games.

“Little has the ability to find ways to get the puck into the net,” says Duffin. “He is able to make smooth plays, create separation and finish. Little continued to excel throughout the year, helping lead PHA to the Midget Varsity Championship. He knows how to win and will bring the right type of personal character to the Rebels program and community.”

Schedule: The Nitehawks camp goes from 6-9 p.m. tonight, and 8-11 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Exhibition Games: The Hawks play the Thunder Cats in Creston on Sunday and at the Hawks Nest at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. B.V. then has a home-and-home with the Leafs in Nelson on Friday and at home on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Beaver Valley opens the 2019-20 season in Kimberley on Sept. 13 and plays its first home game on Sept. 20 against the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

With files from the Trail Times.