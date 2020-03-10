Aiden Jenner goes top shelf.

Nelson Leafs ground Nitehawks in Game 2 shut-out win

Nelson forward Aiden Jenner scored twice in a 5-0 victory over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in Game 2

The Nelson Leafs drove out of Fruitvale with a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, feeling confident and understandably cocky after their 5-0 drubbing of B.V. on Tuesday at the Hawks Nest.

In a penalty filled match up, Joe Davidson scored the game winner for the Leafs on the power play 5:42 into the first period. The Nelson native banged in a rebound on a point shot from Lane Goodwin for a 1-0 lead.

The rivalry between the Nitehawks and Leafs is as intense as any two teams who have battled against each other on and off the ice for almost 40 years in the KIJHL.

However, in what are normally close, fast, and hard fought games has taken a turn for the worse for the Nitehawks, who have yet to score in the series, with Nelson winning 6-0 in Game 1 followed by the 5-0 victory on Tuesday.

Aiden Jenner scored twice and Shawn Campbell and Keenan Crossman rounded out the scoring for the Leafs, while Anderson Violette stopped 32 shots for his second straight shutout.

Nelson hosts Game 3 and 4 on Thursday and Friday at the Nelson Civic Centre with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

If necessary, the Nitehawks will host Game 5 on Sunday at the B.V. Arena at 7 p.m.

