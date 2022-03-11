Nelson Leafs hold on for 2-1 victory over Nitehawks

Nitehawks goalie Kevin Engman makes a save on this breakaway but suffers a close 2-1 loss to the Nelson Leafs in Game 5 of the Neil Murdoch final. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson Leafs take Game 5 and 3-2 series lead over Beaver Valley Nitehawks in Murdoch Div. final

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks fell 2-1 to the Nelson Leafs in Game 5 on Wednesday in Nelson to force a must-win match up tonight (Thursday, Mar. 10) at the Beaver Valley Arena.

The top-seeded Leafs took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series for the Neil Murdoch Division title and can wrap it up in Game 6.

The Nitehawks will look to force a Game 7 in Nelson Saturday, and move on to the Kootenay Conference final.

Leafs forward Bennett Anklewich scored the game winner 4:56 into the third period on a set play that put Nelson up by one.

The win comes two days after the Nitehawks evened the series with a 5-2 victory at home.

Ethan Jang opened the scoring for B.V. 7:27 into the first period, but Nelson tied it early in the second on a goal from Tyler Pisiak.

Beaver Valley had two power play chances late in the game but could not beat Nelson goalie Tenzin Mint.

The Leafs outshot the Hawks 29-26 and went 1-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the PK.

Game 6 goes tonight at 7 p.m. at the Hawks Nest in a must win for Beaver Valley.

Game 7 will go at 7 p.m. at the Nelson Rec Centre.

Junior B HockeyKIJHL