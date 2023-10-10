Nelson product lifts Beaver Valley Nitehawks to OT win

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Adam Redding, #19, scored twice and added an assist in a 7-6 overtime win over the Nelson Leafs on Friday. Both teams donned their orange-inspired jerseys to honour the Day of Truth and Reconciliation in Nelson. Photo: Steve Piccolo

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks stayed undefeated after salvaging a 7-6 overtime victory over the Nelson Leafs on Friday in Nelson.

Nelson native Kaleb Percival tallied the overtime winner for Beaver Valley, after the Leafs stormed back from a 6-3 third period deficit to tie the game and force the extra frame.

With the win, the Nitehawks record improves to 3-0 in the opening three weeks of the KIJHL season.

Beaver Valley jumped out to a 4-1 first period lead on goals from Adam Redding, Ethan Smyth, Connor Drake and Beau Manegre.

Nitehawks forward Boris Hristov made it 5-1 at 17:26 of the second period, but goals from Aidan Turner and Quinn Ramsay cut the lead to 5-3 as the Nitehawks outshot the Leafs 25-14 through two periods.

Redding notched his second of the night on a setup from Nathan Simm and Hristov for a 6-3 lead early in the third.

Minutes later the Leafs made a bold and unexpected move. Midway through the period Nelson pulled their goalie for the extra man, and the move paid off.

Seamus Boyd wired one past B.V. goalie Connor Stojan to cut the lead to 6-4 at 7:23. Two minutes later, Leighton Partington tallied his first of the campaign to make it a one-goal game.

The Nitehawks took a penalty with 3:45 remaining, and with a six-on-four advantage, Ty Nykyforuk tied it at 2:35 to send it to OT.

The Nitehawks outshot the Leafs 32-27, and went 0-for-1 on the power play, while Nelson was 2-for-3 with the extra man.

The Leafs record fell to 2-3-1-0 after losing to the Creston Valley Thundercats 4-2 Saturday and 8-3 to the Spokane Braves on Sunday.

The Nitehawks are in action against the 3-3-0-0 Castlegar Rebels on Tuesday night in Castlegar, before embarking on a three game road trip to the Okanagan on the weekend. The Hawks face off against the 2-4-2-0 Kelowna Chiefs on Friday, North Okanagan Knights (3-5-0-0) Saturday and the Summerland Steam (3-2-0-0) on Sunday.

