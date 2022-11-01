Nelson’s Dave Stevens wins ultramarathon in Mexico

Stevens won the 160-km event well ahead of the pack

Nelson’s Dave Stevens celebrates en route to the finish line at the 160-kilometre UTMB ultramarathon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Photo: UTMB World Series

Nelson runner Dave Stevens finished first overall at the 160-kilometre UTMB ultramarathon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Friday.

Stevens completed the race in 23 hours, 45 minutes four seconds, seven minutes ahead of the runner up.

Stevens was racing in the men’s 40-to-44 age category, but still beat all 61 runners including those competing in the 20-to-34 age class.

The race is the second ultramarathon Stevens has won at distances over 100 kilometres. He previously captured the Run Rabbit Run 160-km event in Colorado in September 2021.

Stevens also previously placed seventh at the 100-kilometre Canyons Endurance Run in April.

He’s not the only Nelson ultramarathoner finding international success. Jazmine Lowther captured the Canyons 100 in California in April, and finished fourth among women in the 100-km UTMB race in August in Courmayeur, France.

• Nelson’s Dave Stevens will run forever, and then a little farther