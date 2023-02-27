Nelson’s Jazmine Lowther is seen here moments prior to finishing second at the 128-kilometre Transgrancanaria ultramarathon in Spain. Photo: Transgrancanaria

Nelson’s Lowther finishes 2nd at 128-km race in Spain

Lowther completed the ultramarathon in 16 hours

Nelson runner Jazmine Lowther has finished second in the women’s race at the 128-kilometre Transgrancanaria ultramarathon in Spain.

Lowther, who in January was named Nelson’s 2023 Sports Ambassador, completed the race in 16 hours 26 minutes 41 seconds.

She was a little under two hours behind American Courtney Dauwalter, who has now won 15 consecutive races, and just seven minutes ahead of Spain’s Claudia Tremps.

Lowther averaged a time of 7:56 per kilometre at the event in Spain’s Canary Islands, which featured a 7,000-metre elevation gain.

She was also 16th overall in a field of 337 men and women.

Lowther, who is sponsored by The North Face, has become a constant podium threat in international ultramarathons. Last year she won the Canyons 100-km race in California before later finishing fourth at the 100-km UTMB Mont-Blanc race in Chamonix, France.

Nelson's Jazmine Lowther is seen here moments prior to finishing second at the 128-kilometre Transgrancanaria ultramarathon in Spain. Photo: Transgrancanaria
