Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser celebrates his third goal against the Edmonton Oilers, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser celebrates his third goal against the Edmonton Oilers, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NHL: Boeser scores 4 as Canucks crush Oilers 8-1 in season opener

Miller, Pettersson also have big nights for Vancouver

Brock Boeser scored four goals and the Vancouver Canucks routed the visiting Edmonton Oilers 8-1 on Wednesday night to start a home-and-home opening set.

The teams will meet again Saturday night in Edmonton.

Conor Garland, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Dakota Joshua also scored for the Canucks, with Miller, Pettersson and Quinn Hughes adding three assists.

Thatcher Demko started in goal for Vancouver and stopped 21 of 22 shots in 48 minutes. Casey DeSmith made five saves the rest of the way.

Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, with Connor McDavid assisting. Oilers starter Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner each allowed four goals.

READ MORE: THE MOJ: 5 burning questions (and answers) as the NHL season kicks off

After Garland opened the scoring, Boeser scored three straight goals for a natural hat trick and 4-0 lead. He made it 6-1 early in the third period. The Minnesotan had 18 goals in 74 games last season.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.

Canucks: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

The Associated Press

CanucksNHL

Previous story
Beaver Valley Nitehawks storm back to beat Castlegar Rebels

Just Posted

Craig Cunningham is a Trail native and pro scout for the Las Vegas Knights. Photo: Facebook
Public invited to visit Lord Stanley at Trail Memorial Centre

Fire Prevention Week 2023 works to educate everyone about simple but important safety actions to take when cooking. Photo: Unsplash
Fire Prevention Week: Cooking safety starts with you

Nitehawks forward Hunter Hansen, 22, battles for a puck with the Rebels Tate Warwarick on Tuesday in Castlegar. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Beaver Valley Nitehawks storm back to beat Castlegar Rebels

Image: RCMP logo
Trail RCMP nab 2 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend