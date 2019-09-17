Nitehawks Alumni Golf Fundraiser

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks family came together on Sunday in support of Hawks’ alumnus Tyler Leavitt. About 100 participants including Nitehawks from over four decades, their fans, coaches and current players turned out at Champion Lakes for the Nitehawks’ Alumni Golf Tournament, a fundraiser in support of the Leavitt family. The 37-year-old Montrose resident is a husband and father of three young children, and is battling Stage IV esophageal cancer. The unique 10-hole tournament offered four hole-in-one prizes that included a PaloMini trailer from Rock Island R.V., an EcoSport from AM Ford, a recliner from Home Goods, and a 50,000 cash prize from Kootenay Chrysler. After a fun round of golf and an incredible dinner courtesy of Champion’s Eagle’s Nest Restaurant, cash prizes were awarded for KP, longest putt, closest drive, and accuracy shots on the various holes. However, in typical Nitehawk fashion, every one of the generous winning recipients donated the money back to the Leavitt fund. In the end, the Nitehawks Alumni raised over $9,000. In addition, the Nitehawks are holding a silent auction on their FaceBook page – “1st Annual Beaver Valley Nitehawk Alumni Golf Tournament”- with signed NHL jerseys and VIP passes to the Spokane Chiefs up for auction, and all proceeds going to the Leavitt family. Special thanks to all the sponsors and organizers Toni Boutry, Sharon Thompson, Terry Jones, Darrin Kissock, and Kevin Nesbitt.

Jim Bailey photo.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks alumni and friends tee off at Champion Lakes to raise funds for local family