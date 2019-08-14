Nitehawks Alumni Open to help former player

Sign up now for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks Alumni golf fundraiser for former player Tyler Leavitt

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks Alumni are stepping outside the rink to help out a former player.

The Nitehawks Alumni will host the B.V. Nitehawks Charity Open at the Champion Lakes Golf Course on Sept 15, with all proceeds donated to Tyler Leavitt, who is battling stage IV esophageal cancer.

“We are hopeful that all local Nitehawk Alumni, fans, volunteers, former players’ families, and Tyler Leavitt boosters will attend,” said organizer Terry Jones Sr. “He was an inspirational player when he played for the Nitehawks and he still is today.”

Tyler played for the Nitehawks from 2000 to 2002, and was named Most Dedicated Player in 2001 and awarded the Bill Volpatti Award of Merit in 2002.

The golf format will be a four-person scramble with prizes for KPs, longest putt, worst score and best dressed golfer.

Each hole will have its unique twists and turns, highlighted by a $10,000 hole-in-one.

Following the match, a full-course dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m.

There will be a silent auction and Nitehawks merchandise on display, with all proceeds going to Tyler and his family.

Leavitt, a Montrose resident, is a husband and father of three young children, and a respiratory therapist at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

The fundraiser is $100 per golfer or $50 for dinner only. To register contact Terry Jones at terryjones@sd20.bc.ca