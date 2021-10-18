Nitehawks bomb Dynamiters, rout Rebels on weekend

Beaver Valley Nitehawks climb into first place in the KIJHL with decisive win over Kimberley

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks rolled over the opposition with two decisive weekend wins.

The Nitehawks erupted for five goals in the second period on their way to a 7-2 drubbing of the Kimberley Dynamiters on Saturday in Kimberley.

Hayden Stocks scored the game winner on the power play at 11:12 of the second period to give B.V. a 3-2 lead.

The outing comes a day after Stocks, an Edmonton product, put up a five-point night in an 8-4 win over the Castlegar Rebels on Friday.

Stocks and Judah Makway, who each tallied three points in the win over Kimberley, have made an impact. Stocks leads the team with six goals and 16 points in six games and Makway is close behind him with five goals and 14 points. The pair has propelled the Nitehawks to a 5-1 record to lead the KIJHL standings.

Rossland’s Ethan Jang put the Hawks up 1-0 just over two minutes in with a short-handed marker, but the Dynamiters replied going up 2-1 early in the second period.

Austin McLean started a three-goal outburst, tying the game at 2-2 before Stocks’ goal and Gavin Tritt’s third of the season made it 4-2 just 55 seconds later.

Stocks scored his sixth at 11:24 and Nathan Dominici made it 6-2 with just over five minutes to play in the middle frame.

Brennan Williams tallied his second goal of the season in the third to complete the scoring, as the Hawks outshot Kimberley 43-34 and went 4-for-5 on the power play.

In Friday’s match, after a scoreless first period, goals from Trail products Joel Smyth, Judah Makway and Calvin Morrison put B.V. up 3-0 before the Rebels scored their first.

Stocks made it 4-1 and the Rebels tallied one more to make it 4-2 heading to the third.

B.V. continued to dominate with power play goals from Stocks and Smyth, a short-handed empty netter from Hunter Burgeson and another from Cooper Ross for the 8-4 final with 75 seconds to play.

The Hawks outshot the Rebels 44-26, and were 3-for-5 on the power play and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill.

Greater Trail hockey fans can be proud that 16 of the 22 Nitehawks skaters this season are from the West Kootenay, as is most of the coaching staff.

The Nitehawks are back in action on Friday when they host the Columbia Valley Rockets and Saturday versus the Rebels at the BV Arena with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

KIJHL