Nitehawks fall to Rebels and Rockets

Nitehawks Ethan Jang scores early in the second period to give BV a 2-1 lead, but the lead was short lived as the Rebels came back for a 5-3 victory. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail product Nathan Dann netted a hat trick in a 5-3 Castlegar Rebels win over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks Saturday.

A costly 4-3 overtime loss to Columbia Valley on Friday carried over to Saturday`s game versus Murdoch Division rival Castlegar Rebels on Saturday.

Castlegar`s Jacob Moldenhauer scored the game winner on the power play, sniping it top corner with 2:45 to play in the second period to give the Rebels a 4-2 lead.

The win is Castelgar`s second of the season, as they improve to 2-4-1-0, while the Nitehawks sit atop the Murdoch Division with a 5-2-1-0 record.

Beaver Valley opened the scoring when Hunter Burgeson took a pass from Brody Martini, broke in and beat Ethan Lawczynski low glove side just over six minutes in.

Jesse Courville-Lynch tied it banging in a big rebound off of Hawks goalie Kevin Engman with 7:10 left in the opening frame.

Rossland`s Ethan Jang made it 2-1 Nitehawks three minutes into the middle frame, converting a nice 2-on-1 pass from Ethan Smyth.

However, 29 seconds later, Dann scoried his second of the season on a similar play, finishing a Rebels 2-on-1 to tie it.

Dann made it 3-2 Rebels when he skated through neutral ice and blasted a shot from outside the blue line that eluded Engman.

Moldenhauer sent the Rebels to the third period with a 4-2 lead, before Dann completed his hat trick on a gutsy individual effort at 17:35.

The Nitehawks Ollie Clement scored his second of the season with 2:07 remaining for the 5-3 final.

Castlegar outshot B.V. 37-33, and were 2-for-7 on the power play, while the Nitehawks went 0-for-5.

Friday`s match versus the Rockets was a physical and at times a chippy battle between the two Kootenay Conference division leaders.

The Nitehawks were without assistant captain and veteran defenceman Jesse Ihas and dynamic forward Austin McKenzie against the Rebels. Ihas was assessed a four game suspension and McKenzie a two game suspension following altercations against Columbia Valley on Friday.

Kayde Kinaschuk scored with 27 seconds left in the overtime period, converting a setup from Kaelan Shelton for the 4-3 Columbia Valley win.

The Rockets also went on to defeat the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Saturday to improve their record to 6-2-0-1, good enough for top spot in the Eddie Mountain Division.

The Nitehawks, Ethan Smyth gave B.V. a 1-0 lead in the first, before goals from Cole Brock and Jakob McLean gave the Rockets a 2-1 lead at the end of two.

Joel Smyth tied it at two, before Brock made it 3-2. Jang knotted the game at 3-3 with just under five minutes to play to force the overtime.

C.V. outshot B.V. 49-41, and with over 160 minutes of penalties assessed, the Rockets were 1-for-8 and the Nitehawks 1-for-5 on the power play.

Beaver Valley is at home on Friday to Grand Forks at 7 p.m., and head to Creston on Saturday for a game vs the Thunder Cats.

KIJHL