The Beaver Valley Nitehawks home game against the Golden Rockets tonight (Friday, Dec. 3) is cancelled.

According to Nitehawks president Stephen Piccolo, the Rockets bus broke down en route Friday morning.

Both teams tried to find alternative transportation but were unsuccessful.

The game will be rescheduled.

The Nitehawks are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Grand Forks to take on the Border Bruins.

