The Beaver Valley Nitehawks honoured players and volunteers at its Awards Banquet at the Riverbelle last week. Photo: Submitted

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks honoured players and volunteers at its Awards Banquet at the Riverbelle last week. Photo: Submitted

Nitehawks honour players and volunteers

Beaver Valley Nitehawks hand out end of season awards at banquet

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks held its annual end of year awards banquet at the Riverbelle last weekend.

The event honours players for their high-performance play, dedication, and commitment to the Nitehawks and their culture, as well as thank their season ticket holders, fans and dedicated volunteers.

The award winners for the 2021-22 KIJHL season: Most Valuable Player – Judah Makway, Top Rookie and Neil Murdoch Div. Top Scorer – Hayden Stocks, Most Dedicated – Kaleb Percival, Most Sportsmanlike – Spencer Dixon-Reusz, Top Defenceman – Kaleb Percival, Tyler Leavitt Memorial Award Most Inspirational – Ethan Jang, Jaxon Joseph Memorial Award-Most Popular – Kevin Engman, Most Improved – Austin McKenzie, Bill Volpatti Memorial Award of Merit – Brennan Wilson, Tom Meakes Award – Bobbi-Jean Leier & Toni Boutry, and Pat Corrado Award – Jesse Ihas.

KIJHL

Previous story
Miller records 4 points as Canucks crush visiting Calgary Flames 7-1

Just Posted

J.J. Verigin Jr. is the executive director of the Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Doukhobors. Photo: Jensen Edwards (2020)
‘People want peace’: Leader of Canada’s Doukhobors laments Russian invasion of Ukraine

Dead bats can contribute important information on disease spread. Always wear gloves when handling dead animals. Photo courtesy, Miller, BC Community Bat Program
Researchers seek public assistance to help protect B.C.’s bats

For information on the substation from the group of concerned citizens in the Beaver Valley, including signing the petition, email: bvconcernedcitizens3@gmail.com. Photo: Submitted
Petition launched against new substation proposal in Fruitvale

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Air Canada resuming flights from Castlegar to Calgary this spring