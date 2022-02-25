Nitehawks honour players and volunteers

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks honoured players and volunteers at its Awards Banquet at the Riverbelle last week. Photo: Submitted

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks held its annual end of year awards banquet at the Riverbelle last weekend.

The event honours players for their high-performance play, dedication, and commitment to the Nitehawks and their culture, as well as thank their season ticket holders, fans and dedicated volunteers.

The award winners for the 2021-22 KIJHL season: Most Valuable Player – Judah Makway, Top Rookie and Neil Murdoch Div. Top Scorer – Hayden Stocks, Most Dedicated – Kaleb Percival, Most Sportsmanlike – Spencer Dixon-Reusz, Top Defenceman – Kaleb Percival, Tyler Leavitt Memorial Award Most Inspirational – Ethan Jang, Jaxon Joseph Memorial Award-Most Popular – Kevin Engman, Most Improved – Austin McKenzie, Bill Volpatti Memorial Award of Merit – Brennan Wilson, Tom Meakes Award – Bobbi-Jean Leier & Toni Boutry, and Pat Corrado Award – Jesse Ihas.

KIJHL