Nitehawks make changes, ready for return to ice

Ryan Edwards and Dallas Calvin celebrate the Cyclone Taylor Cup championship in 2014. The pair will rejoin the Nitehawks as coach and off-ice fitness trainer, respectively, for 2021-22 KIJHL season. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks are emerging from the dark and recently shed some light on their return to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s (KIJHL) 2021-22 season.

The decision to opt out of last year’s COVID season proved prudent for the Nitehawks, as the KIJHL shut its season down after only a few games.

However, getting back to top form will require vigorous recruiting efforts going forward, and the reboot also brought changes to the B.V. staff.

One unfortunate loss is that of Hawks’ General Manager Jamie Cominotto, who stepped down due to personal reasons. Coach Terry Jones will take on the GM position.

“Although we will miss him greatly, I am excited to pick up his portfolio as GM of the club once again, and Jamie’s twin brother Jeremy will help assist with some of the GM duties,” said Jones in a Nitehawks’ release.

Jones has served as coach and/or GM since 1996 and has won more than 1,000 games. A Montrose native, he has led the Nitehawks to 12 Murdoch Division titles, 11 Conference Championships, eight KIJHL titles, four Cyclone Taylor Championships, and one Keystone Cup (Western Canadian championship).

The Nitehawks are also bringing back more former teammates to the fold including Ryan Edwards and Dallas Calvin, key elements in the 2014 Keystone Cup victory.

“Edwards was an amazing player for our club, and one of our all-time leading scorers, and is an even better person so we are very happy to welcome him to our on-ice coaching team with Mike Morissette, Mason Spear and Shane Drake (all former players).”

Calvin, the team’s all-time leading scorer, is now co-owner of Elevate Fitness in Trail, and will run the team’s off-ice fitness program.

Beaver Valley also announced that former Trail Smoke Eater trainer Bobbi-Jean Leier will be joining the team.

“Bobbi has extensive experience working with junior hockey players and is totally up to date with all physio and training techniques. She will be an enormous asset for our hockey club.”

The Nitehawks will take to the ice for its Main Camp, Aug 26-29 at the Beaver Valley Arena. The exhibition season start is set for Sept. 8 and games will be announced in the next few weeks.

“This last year and a half has been a difficult time to be a young person interested in pursuing athletics at a high level,” said Jones. “I know for us coaches, it has been soul crushing as we have missed the ability to connect with our players and compete at the highest level.

“We are excited about putting the COVID time period behind us and the process of building our hockey program to an elite level once again. We look forward to seeing you at camp and being a part of this process.”

The 42 game regular season schedule will begin on October 1.

Players interested in registering to the camp can go to the Nitehawks website bvnitehawks.ca.

Or click on link: https://forms.gle/No79vf5enQ6xLTiH9

