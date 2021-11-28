Beaver Valley forward Judah Makway faces off against Kimberley’s Ty Smith in a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Photo: Steve Piccolo Beaver Valley forward Judah Makway faces off against Kimberley’s Ty Smith in a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Photo: Steve Piccolo

Beaver Valley forward Judah Makway faces off against Kimberley’s Ty Smith in a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Photo: Steve Piccolo Beaver Valley forward Judah Makway faces off against Kimberley’s Ty Smith in a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Photo: Steve Piccolo

Nitehawks soar with two weekend wins

Beaver Valley skated to two weekend wins over the Castlegar Rebels and Kimberley Dynamiters

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks skated to a 3-2 victory over the Kimberley Dynamiters on Saturday.

Hawks forward Hunter Burgeson scored the game winner at 1:53 of the third period to give B.V. a 3-0 lead.

Burgeson earned the game star and netted his sixth goal of the season, as the Hawks made it a four point weekend after defeating the Castlegar Rebels 7-3 in Castlegar on Friday night.

The weekend wins give 12-6-1-0 Beaver Valley it’s fourth straight win, and a four point lead on the Nelson Leafs for top spot in the Neil Murdoch Division standings. The 11-5-0-2 Dynamiters sit in second place in the Eddie Mountain Division, three points behind the Columbia Valley Rockies.

Fruitvale product Austin McKenzie netted his 12th goal of the season, scoring a short-handed goal at 15:14 of the first period to give B.V. a 1-0 lead.

The Nitehawks Kaleb Percival made it 2-0 with 34 seconds remaining in the second period with goalie Owen Albers assisting. The Nitehawks goalie was solid in net as Kimberley outshot B.V. 30-14 through two periods.

After Burgeson made it 3-0, the Dynamiters Justin Sommer and Cash Regan scored for Kimberley to make the final 3-2 in a physical third period.

Kimberly outshot Beaver Valley 43-27, and went 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Hawks were 0-for-8.

On Friday, Judah Makway scored twice in the Nitehawks 7-3 victory over the Rebels.

It was pay back for the Hawks as the last time the two teams met, the Rebels defeated B.V. 3-1.

The teams were tied at 2-2 after 20 minutes with Makway and McKenzie scoring for B.V. and Colby Chavez-Leech and Griffen Ryden for the Rebels.

Makway put the Hawks up 3-2 at 2:19 of the second period, but Cody Quinton responded for Castlegar at 5:55.

Joel Smyth and Brennan Wilson put the Hawks up 5-3 heading into the third, and Dallas Maximick and Burgeson put the game out of reach less than four minutes into the final frame.

Beaver Valley outhshot Castlegar 45-37. The Rebels also lost to Nelson on Saturday, 5-1, and sit in third place with a 7-10-1-0 record.

The Nitehawks next face the Nelson Leafs in Nelson on Tuesday night, before returning to the Hawks Nest on Friday for a game against the Golden Rockets.

Read: Nitehawks sweep Leafs

KIJHL

Previous story
Newly-weds tie the knot at West Kelowna Warriors BCHL game
Next story
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil, Canada out of Davis Cup finals

Just Posted

Former Smoke Eater Chase Dafoe scored twice in a 7-3 West Kelowna win over Trail on Friday. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters fall to West Kelowna Warriors

Cokato Rd south of Fernie was imapcted by flooding 10 days ago when the first atmospheric river hit the prvoince. (Image courtesy of Valerie Barry)
High streamflow advisory issued for Kootenays, Upper Columbia region

Photo: David Dudeck
West Kootenay winter wonderland

Beaver Valley forward Judah Makway faces off against Kimberley’s Ty Smith in a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Photo: Steve Piccolo Beaver Valley forward Judah Makway faces off against Kimberley’s Ty Smith in a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Nitehawks soar with two weekend wins