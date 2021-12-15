Noble nets hat trick in Leafs win over Nitehawks

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks lose division leading ground to the Nelson Leafs in 4-3 loss on Tuesday

Nelson Leafs forward Liam Noble (#9) netted a hat trick in a close 4-3 win over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Tuesday at the Hawks Nest. Photo: Jim Bailey

A late power play goal by Nelson Leafs forward Liam Noble lifted the visiting Leafs to a 4-3 victory over the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Tuesday at the B.V. Arena.

Noble’s hat trick goal proved the game winner when he beat Hawks goalie Owen Albers with 4:18 remaining in regulation. The victory is the Leafs’ 16th win this season and gives them a six-point lead over the Hawks for first place in the Neil Murdoch Division.

Beaver Valley was coming off a split of its weekend games, beating the Castlegar Rebels 6-3 on Friday, before falling to the Fernie Ghostriders, 4-3, on the road Saturday.

Hawks forward Austin McLean opened the scoring at 5:29 on the first period, but 12 seconds later Nelson’s Seamus Boyd replied to tie it at one.

Noble notched his first of the game at the 9:07 mark, but 70 seconds later Hayden Stocks tallied his 11th goal of the season to tie it at two heading to the second period.

The Leafs carried the play in the middle frame, outshooting B.V. 16-9, and it was Noble who scored the lone goal at 4:26 to make it 3-2 heading to the third period.

Nathan Dominici drew the Nitehawks even with just over eight minutes remaining but Noble’s tally iced it for the Leafs.

Nelson outshot Beaver Valley 53-32, and went 1-for-8 on the power play, while B.V. scored once on five opportunities.

Albers earned the game star for B.V. with a 49 save performance, and Noble for the Leafs.

The Nitehawks have lost four of their last five games with a record of 13-10-1-0, and will look to get back on track on Saturday when they host the Castlegar Rebels at 7 p.m.

The Nitehawks will then go on their Christmas break and return to the ice on Wednesday, Dec. 29 when they host the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

Read: B.V. Nitehawks double up Rebels



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

KIJHL