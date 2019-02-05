Ontario police called after as many as 30 parents brawl after hockey game

As many as 30 parents were engaged in the altercation after the game had finished

Police say they were called to investigate a brawl involving as many as 30 parents following a hockey game in Simcoe, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP say they were called to the an arena around 5 p.m. on Sunday by a resident reporting a large fight.

Officers say several parents had become involved in a verbal altercation that escalated and turned into a fight.

Police say that as many as 30 parents were engaged in the altercation after the game had finished.

The crowd had dispersed by the time officers arrived and no injuries were reported.

The Canadian Press

