Fruitvale native Daniella Matteucci and Team Ontario defeated Quebec in the final to win the Canadian women’s invitational tournament on Monday. Baseball Canada photo.

Ontario wins women’s baseball nationals

Fruitvale product Allison Schroder invited to Team Canada selection camp

Fruitvale native Daniella Matteucci and Team Ontario won it’s third straight National Women’s Baseball Championship on Monday in Okotoks, Alta.

Ontario defeated Quebec 6-2 in the final, while Team British Columbia, with Fruitvale’s Allison Schroder on the mound, suffered a tough 7-6 loss to Alberta in the bronze medal game.

Ironically, Schroder’s Team BC defeated Matteucci’s Team Ontario, 10-7, in a head-to-head match on July 4 to open the tournament, but finished the round robin at 3-3 while Ontario led all six teams with a 5-1 record.

Tylin Lee tossed five strong innings on the mound before Stephanie Ellis came in with two innings of scoreless relief to lead Ontario to victory.

Ashley Stephenson and Brittany Chan each drove in two runs for Ontario who broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fourth before adding three in the sixth.

Matteucci went 7-for-17 for a .412 batting average and one home-run while appearing in six games. She caught the final gold-medal match against Quebec, earning her second gold medal with Team Ontario. The 26-year-old pitcher/catcher also won gold with Team BC in 2016.

In the bronze medal contest, BC stormed back from a 6-2 deficit to tie the game in the top of the seventh. However, Alberta’s McKinlee Kaulbach was hit-by-a-pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh for the walk off 7-6 Alberta win to claim third place.

Schroder invited to Team Canada selection camp:

Fruitvale’s Allison Schroder will compete for a spot on Canada’s women’s National Team this week.

Baseball Canada announced Monday the names of 25 athletes who have been invited to participate in the Women’s National Team Selection Camp from July 8-12 at Tourmaline Field in Okotoks, Alta.

Schroder, 17, was one of seven B.C. products selected, tied with Alberta as the province with the highest representation.

The selection camp will be used to determine the 20 athletes that will represent Canada at the COPABE Women’s Baseball Pan Am Championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico from August 18-25, 2019. The event will be used as a qualifier for the 2020 WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup.

Schroder played for the National Team last year, winning a bronze medal at the Women’s Baseball World Cup in Florida along with Matteucci.

Women’s National Team Manager Aaron Myette will oversee selection camp along with coaches Sheen Bromley and Ashley Stephenson while Anthony Pluta and Ryan Murphy will attend as guest coaches.


