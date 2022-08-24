Park wins Birchbank club championship

Birchbank Golf Course hosted the 99th Blaylock Ladies Club Championship last week

Sophia Park won her fourth Blaylock Ladies Club Championship Aug. 21 at the Birchbank Golf Course, with Terry Van Horn coming second and Colleen DeRosa winning low net. From left: Janis Bower, Terry Van Horn, Sophia Park, Colleen DeRosa and Judy Davidson. Photo: contributed

The Birchbank Golf Course hosted its 99th Blaylock Ladies Club Championship on August 20 and 21.

A total of 24 ladies competed in hot and humid weather, trying to get their name engraved on the trophy.

The coveted trophy had a new custom base added this year thanks to Chinook Scaffold Systems Ltd., and major sponsor AM Ford also contributes significantly to the success of this event.

On Saturday, golfing from the red tees, Terry Van Horn led the field with a score of 85. Close behind was Maureen Elliott with 88 and Sophia Park and Sandy Wallace both had 90.

Golfing from the combo tees proved to be a more difficult day for many of the golfers on Sunday.

In the end, Sophia Park turned in a score of 92, for a two-day total of 182 to earn her fourth title as Club Champion.

Six-time champion Terry Van Horn was runner-up low gross with a two-day total of 184.

Winner of the Elsie Buchanan trophy for overall low net of 145 was Colleen DeRosa. Sophia Park also won the Francis Lauriente Rose Bowl for the least putts over the 2 days with 60.

Judy Davidson, granddaughter of S.G. Blaylock, and Janis Bower, daughter of Elsie Buchanan, were on hand to present the family trophies.



Results: Flight 1 gross winner was Maureen Elliott (188) and runner-up Sandy Wallace (193); Flight 2 – Lynn Pachkowsky (216 by retrogression), runner-up Anita Cameron (216R).

Net results for Flight 1 was winner Ilo Shubert (151R), runner-up Gerianne Hanik (151R); Flight 2 was Fran Gelinas 148, runner-up Gail Rebelato (152).

