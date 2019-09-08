Penticton Vees dominant in weekend wins over Trail Smoke Eaters

Liam Malmquist and Jay O’Brien each scored twice in a Vees victory over Trail Smoke Eaters Saturday

The Penticton Vees showed why they’re at the top of the Interior Division standings year after year.

The Vees beat the Trail Smoke Eaters 4-1 in Trail’s home opener at the Cominco Arena on Friday and then rubbed a little more salt in the wound with a 7-1 victory on Saturday.

The Smoke Eaters came out more determined in Game 2 after a tentative start on Friday, but a powerplay goal by Conner Hutchison 15:22 into the first frame proved the winner. The Vees defenceman fired a shot from the high slot that sailed through traffic and beat Buskey over the shoulder for a 2-0 lead.

Trail had difficulty generating any quality scoring chances against the Vees on Saturday, and, when they did, Penticton’s goaltender Derek Krall stopped the shots that he had to, just as Yaniv Perets did on Friday.

A turnover at the Trail blue line set up the first goal for the visitors. Penticton’s Danny Weight jumped on a rebound off a Liam Malmquist shot and beat Smokies goalie Donovan Buskey to give the Vees a 1-0 lead 4:34 into the first.

Buskey bounced back with a spectacular glove save on a 2-on-1, but just minutes after Hutchison’s goal, Trail gave the Vees another power-play opportunity on a Conner Powell roughing penalty. The Vees Jay O’Brien, a 2018 first round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers, notched his first of the regular season with 93 seconds to play in the first period.

Trail generated a number of good chances but went into the second period trailing 3-0 while being outshot 12-9.

The Vees took over in the second. Malmquist scored his first of the campaign when he broke down the left wing and wired a shot over the glove of Buskey for a 4-0 lead just over a minute into the middle frame.

Malmquist scored his second of the game when he burst in on a breakaway and went top shelf to make it 5-0 and chase Buskey from the crease.

Rookie Logan Terness came in for the second consecutive night and proved a bright spot for the Smoke Eaters. Terness made a clutch pad save off Penticton captain David Silye on a one-timer in the slot, then stoned Malmquist on a breakaway with just over six minutes to play in the second frame.

Trail got into penalty trouble at the end of the period, and were down two men when Penticton’s O’Brien snuck in through the back door and banged in a pass from Weight with 3:24 to play. The Vees outshot the Smoke Eaters 18-6 in the period.

Steve Holtz made it 7-0 five minutes into the final frame, and Smokies forward Michael Colella finally beat Krall, scoring at 7:11 on a set up from Owen Ozar.

Terness stopped 21-of-23 shots in 31:59 of play, while Buskey faced 17 shots in the Trail net. Krall made 29 stops for Penticton, who went 3-for-7 on the power play, while Trail was 0-for-4.

Nerves may have played a part in Friday’s match as the Trail Smoke Eaters fell to Penticton 4-1. Tristan Amonte scored twice as the Vees netted three second period goal to go up 4-0 heading into the third on their way to the season-opening win.

Ozar scored Trail’s lone goal after a great end-to-end effort from Braden Costello with just under five minutes to play.

Penticton outshot Trail 34-24 with Terness coming in for Buskey in the third period and stopping nine shots, while Perets earned the win for the Vees.

Trail hosts another doubleheader against Salmon Arm this weekend with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena on Friday and Saturday.