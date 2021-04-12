Penticton Vees dominant in win over Trail Smoke Eaters

Trail Smoke Eaters enjoy two day break until their fourth meeting with Penticton Vees on Wednesday

The Trail Smoke Eaters fell 6-1 to the Penticton Vees on Sunday, their third loss to the perennial BCHL powerhouse six games into the 20-game season. Photo: Stephen Piccolo

The Penticton Vees rolled over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Sunday with another decisive victory.

The Smokies fell 6-1 to the Vees, their third loss to the perennial BCHL powerhouse, following a 6-0 defeat on Thursday.

Trail bounced back with a 4-2 win versus the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday night, before suiting up less than 24 hours later for their third match against Penticton.

The loss puts Trail’s record at two wins and four losses, with both wins coming against the Bucks, and all six games being played in nine days since the start of the BCHL season on Apr. 2.

Penticton jumped out to a 4-0 lead on goals from Finlay Williams, Tom Richter, Ryan McGuire and Jacob Quillan while outshooting Trail 14-9.

Smoke Eaters goalie Cayden Hamming kept the Vees off the board in the second, as Penticton fired another 14 shots at the Vernon native, while Trail’s offence struggled replying with just four shots on goal.

McGuire notched his third of the season 4:16 into the final frame and Luc Wilson fired in his fifth of the season to give the Vees a 6-0 lead.

Trail rookie defenceman Cameron Moger scored his first goal as a Smoke Eater while shorthanded with 2:16 to play to spoil Penticton goalie Kaleb McEachern’s bid for a shutout in his first game as a Vee.

Penticton outshot Trail 40-21, while the Vees went 2-for-7 on the power play and the Smokies 0-for-2.

Penticton improves their record in the three-team pod to 5-0 and will host the Smoke Eaters again on Wednesday night at the South Okanagan Event Centre at 7 p.m.

