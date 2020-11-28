Vees goalkeeper Yaniv Perets stands watch while Tyler Ho takes the puck around the back of the net on Nov. 7. The BCHL press release did not name the player who tested positive.(Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton Vees quarantining after player tests positive for COVID-19

The team, staff and billets are isolating while they are tested

One member of the Penticton Vees has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the B.C. Hockey League.

The entire team is self-isolating following the positive test result.

In addition, all other billets for the Vees players, team personnel and staff that have been in contact with the player are being tested and isolating.

The release did not name the player who tested positive.

Depending on the results of the additional tests, the provincial health authority may put in place additional measures.

