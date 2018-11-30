Penticton Vees roll over Trail Smoke Eaters

Penticton forward Andre Ghantous had a goal and an assist in a 7-4 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters

It was only fitting that former Smoke Eater Andre Ghantous scored the winning goal for the Penticton Vees on Friday in a 7-4 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters.

Ghantous scored his fifth goal of the season with 2:44 to play in the second period to give the Vees a 5-2 lead on their way to their 19th win and sole possession of first place in the Interior Division.

At the end of last season, after Trail fell to Wenatchee in the Interior final, the Smoke Eaters traded Ghantous to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs to complete a January trade for Connor Welsh. But Penticton made a deal for the 20-year-old California native on Sept. 25 bringing Ghantous back to the Interior.

The move helped the Vees turn around a sluggish start and rise to the top of the Interior Division standings with Ghantous contributing five goals and 19 points in 25 games.

The Penticton Vees jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead on goals from Eric Linell and Ryan Sandelin. Dave Silye made it 3-0 just 1:47 into the second, before Owen Ozar got Trail on the board at 14:44. The teams traded goals with Mason Snell scoring for the Vees, and Chase Stevenson for the Smoke Eaters to make it 4-2.

Ghantous put the Vees up 5-2 heading into the third period as the Vees held a 23-21 edge in shots.

Mack Byers scored a shorthanded goal early in the third, but goals from Cassidy Bowes and Sandelin put the Vees up 7-3. Smokie veteran Spencer McLean completed the scoring with just over two minutes remaining.

The Smoke Eaters traded goalie Tanner Marshall to the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Brooks Bandits on Saturday, and brought in Major Midget goalie Logan Terness from the Vancouver NE Chiefs. Terness was pressed into action after the Vees scored their seventh on starter Adam Marcoux with just under eight minutes to play in the third period, and the Major Midget goalie made the most of his appearance, stopping all 16 shots, three on breakaways, to make an impression.

The Pens power play was firing on all cylinders going 3-for-5 on the night, while Trail was 0-for-4. Penticton outshot Trail 42-28.

The Vees swept the game stars with Sandelin earning first star, Ghantous second star, and James Miller third star.

Trail travels to Penticton on Saturday for the second half of the home-and-home with the puck drop at 7 p.m.