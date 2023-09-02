PHOTOS: Riders from across B.C. compete in Chilliwack equestrian event

Decoy geese sit by a water jump as Cordelia Mansfield of Vancouver rides Rose in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Decoy geese sit by a water jump as Cordelia Mansfield of Vancouver rides Rose in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Karyn Smith of Aldergrove rides Bellavista in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Karyn Smith of Aldergrove rides Bellavista in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Adriana Brazinha of Langley rides Garrow’s Law in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Adriana Brazinha of Langley rides Garrow’s Law in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Heidi de Wit of Sicamous, B.C. rides RSH Royal Cadence in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Heidi de Wit of Sicamous, B.C. rides RSH Royal Cadence in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Julie-Ann Chapman of Krestova, B.C. rides Naughty Numan in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Julie-Ann Chapman of Krestova, B.C. rides Naughty Numan in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Emma Wallin of Surrey rides Tickety Brew in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Emma Wallin of Surrey rides Tickety Brew in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Olive Reeve of Chilliwack rides RSH Royal Chime in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Olive Reeve of Chilliwack rides RSH Royal Chime in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hannah Robbins of Oliver, B.C. rides Twilight in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hannah Robbins of Oliver, B.C. rides Twilight in the cross-country competition during the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships in Chilliwack on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Nearly 150 riders and their horses were in Chilliwack on the Labour Day long weekend competing in the Island 22 Horse Trials and B.C. Championships.

The event marked the Island 22 Equestrian Park Society’s 35th anniversary.

The three-day competition featured dressage on Friday, Sept. 1, followed by cross-country jumping on Sept. 2, and show jumping on Sept. 3.

