Powell River Kings stay undefeated, beat Smoke Eaters

The Trail Smoke Eaters show potential but fall to the Powell River Kings 5-2

The Trail Smoke Eaters lost their fifth straight game of the season on Wednesday, falling to the Powell River Kings 5-2 at the Cominco Arena.

The Smokies played two of their best periods of the young BCHL season on Wednesday outshooting Powell River 28-19 , yet still trailed the visiting Kings 1-0 heading into the final frame.

And that was it for the good news, as the Kings came out and scored a tough goal on Smoke Eaters rookie Logan Terness six seconds in. Terness misplayed a dump-in from Hunter McCoy from the blue line as the puck bounced over the Smokies’ goalie stick and through his pads to make it 2-0 Kings.

The Kings followed that up with Dawson McKay shoveling in a rebound less than a minute later for a 3-0 lead.

The Smokies finally got on the board two minutes later when Tyler Ghirardosi batted a Michael Colella rebound out of midair for his first goal of the season.

However, Powell River’s Michael Agrall restored the three goal deficit beating goalie Donovan Buskey stick side at 7:48.

Trail pressured the Kings but Matteo Paler-Chow denied Colby Elmer on a breakaway and Jaden Senkoe in close.

The Smoke Eaters got one back on a shorthanded effort that saw Max Kryski feed Kieran O’Hearn on a 2-on-1, and the Smokies defenceman made no mistake burying it glove side to cut the lead to 4-2.

The Kings, however, declared checkmate eight seconds later when former Smoke Eater Levi Glasman fed Rowan Miller in the slot and he wired a shot past Buskey for the 5-2 final with 3:15 remaining.

The Smoke Eaters have lost five straight to start the season, earning just one point in an overtime loss to Salmon Arm last weekend. If there is any consolation, the Smokies have played the BCHL’s best in their opening five games. The Powell River Kings, Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Penticton Vees are a combined 12-0 so far this season and potentially three of the top teams in the league.

Trail outshot the Kings 40-32 and went 1-for-5 on the power play, while Powell River was 1-for-3. Ghirardosi was Trail’s best player and earned the third star nod, while Paler-Chow was first star, and Jack Brackett second star for the Kings.

Trail’s upcoming matches don’t get any easier as they hit the road for a Friday match in Wenatchee against the 3-0-0-1 Wild, then travel to West Kelowna for a tilt versus the Warriors on Saturday.

And they’re not done. The Smoke Eaters return to Trail for a Sunday match against the Victoria Grizzlies at 5 p.m at the Cominco Arena.

 

