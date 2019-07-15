Pride Gym competes at Ace Championship

Trail’s Pride Gym fighters earned four podium finishes at the Ace Championship in Kelowna

Pride Gym competed in the Ace Championship 2019 spring classic held in Kelowna with good results. Brandon Krumm battled in the 205-pound white belt division and brought home a silver medal, Liam Barnes won bronze in the 165-pound white belt division, and Noah Champagne in the 130-pound, 13-17 year old orange belt won silver medals in Gi and in No Gi divisions. From left: Instructor Aaron Price, Brandon Krumm, Liam Barnes, Noah Champagne, Gilbert Champagne, Jared Kovac, and Glen Kalesniko.

