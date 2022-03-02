Pride Gym father, son dominant at Jiu Jitsu tournament

Noah and Gilbert Champagne came home from Salt Lake City with a couple of NAGA championship belts

Pride Gym’s Gilbert and Noah Champagne were dominant, taking home championship belts from the NAGA Jiu Jitsu Tournament on Feb. 19.

Pride Gym’s Noah and Gilbert Champagne travelled to Salt Lake City, Utah to compete in the North American Grappling Association (NAGA) Jiu Jitsu Tournament on Feb. 19.

Noah entered the Teen Expert Division and was moved up a weight category to 150-159 pounds. The Trail fighter wasn’t fazed as he finished his first opponent within six seconds with a guillotine choke and dispatched opponent number two just 13 seconds into the match with an armbar to win a championship belt.

He then entered the men’s 140-149 pound no Gi division, winning the gold medal by submitting his final opponent by toe hold.

Next, he moved up three weight divisions in the men’s Gi 170-179 pound category and finished in second place.

Gilbert entered the Director’s Expert Division, which included two black belts. He placed third in No Gi, finishing his opponent with an inside heel hook.

In the purple belt Gi division, Gilbert won the championship belt by submitting his opponents by points and by guillotine in the final. He further challenged himself in the expert Gi black belt division finishing in second place.

Trail’s Pride Gym has produced more than 20 kickboxing and martial arts champions including the Champagnes. NAGA is the top grappling tournament in North America and has more than 200,000 participants world wide.

