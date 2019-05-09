Nine members of the Pride Gym team travelled to Richmond to Participate in the 40th Can-Am International Martial Arts Championships held at the Olympic Oval April 26-28. The team made everyone proud, as they brought home 17 medals, their best performance ever. Front row, from left: Connor Ratcliffe-1 Silver, 1 Bronze, Darcie New-1 Gold, 1 Silver, Connor Marsh-1 Gold, 1 Division Belt, Hudson Richardson-1 Gold, 1 Bronze, and Oliver Marsh-1 Silver, 1 Bronze. Back from left: Coach Glen Kalesniko, Hayden Gerein-1 Gold, 1 Silver, Nadine-Gerein 1 Gold, Oberon Kennedy-Scheck-1 Gold, 2 Silver, and Jaden Hunter-Oglow-1 Gold. Missing Coach Derril Gerein.

Pride Gym medal haul at Martial Arts championship

Pride Gym captures 17 medals at the 40th Can-Am International Martial Arts tournament in Richmond

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Pride Gym captures 17 medals at the 40th Can-Am International Martial Arts tournament in Richmond

