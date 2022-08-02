Pride Gym takes two more titles at Proving Ground

Keanan Patershuk retained the MMA Light Heavyweight title and Tyler Harry won the Fly Weight belt

Pride Gym’s Tyler Harry (left) and Keanan Patershuk claimed the Fly Weight and Light Heavyweight titles at the Proving Ground Mixed Martial Arts Fights in Liberty Lake, Wa. on July 29.

Trail’s Pride Gym continued to build on its legacy of Mixed Martial Arts excellence on the weekend.

Pride fighters Tyler Harry of Trail and Rossland’s Keanan “Porrada” Patershuk captured two more titles Friday, July 29 at the Proving Ground Mixed Martial Arts Fights in Liberty Lake, Wa.

Patershuk, 28, entered the ring for the night’s main event in defence of his MMA Light Heavyweight title.

Patershuk won the title in a first round knockout of Christopher Gamby back on May 20, and put it on the line against Cody “Blue Belt Strangler” Porter from Coeur d’Alene on Friday.

At six-foot-two Porter held a distinct height and reach advantage over the five-foot-11 Patershuk, and also has a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Brown belt and is a No Gi North American BJJ champion.

Porter struck first, managing a take down, while staying away from Patershuk’s powerful strikes. Keanan weathered the initial onslaught, fighting off his back, then reversing and getting himself back up to his feet.

Patershuk followed up with several heavy punches and had Porter backpedaling when he landed a devastating overhand right that sent Porter crashing to the mat for the knock out.

With the win Patershuk improves to 4-0 and retains the Proving Ground Light Heavyweight title.

In an earlier bout, Harry took on Chandler “the Blanket” Axtell, a freestyle wrestling standout from Spokane, in a Fly Weight Title match for the 125 pound belt.

“Tyler kept his composure holding off the relentless take downs and frustrating Axtell’s game plan,” said Pride Gym owner/ operator Glen Kalesniko.

Harry caught Axtell with a triangle choke and forced him to submit early in the second round for the big win and the Proving Ground Fly Weight belt.

