Public invited to Swim-to-Survive Day at Gyro Park

The Waterwise team visits Gyro Park on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. with tips on life-preserving skills

The Lifesaving Society of BC and Yukon is bringing the Swim-to-Survive program to Gyro Park in Trail on Tuesday.

Awareness is key, and learning basic survival swimming skills can dramatically decrease drowning incidents.

The majority of people who drown had no intention of going into the water. For swimmers and non-swimmers alike, immersion is sudden, unexpected and often silent. For this reason, the Lifesaving Society believes that in Canada’s water rich environment, minimum swimming ability is a required life skill for survival.

The Waterwise team at Gyro on Tuesday will offer information and demonstrations on how to prevent drownings, with a focus on typical local sources such as open water in rivers, lakes, and backyard pools, offer advice on proper use of lifejackets and PFDs, and tips for young children, teens and adults.

Like fire safety and bike safety, everyone deserves to learn the life skills that Swim to Survive provides…the skills necessary to survive an unexpected fall into deep water.

The International Life Saving Federation (ILS) encourages community groups to provide Swim to Survive skills to all children.

ILS research findings from around the world offer clear evidence that teaching the survival swimming skills taught in Swim to Survive decreases drowning, potentially reducing the mortality and morbidity from aquatic incidents by 50 per cent.

The Canadian Swim to Survive standard is a minimum national standard of swimming skill for all. The standard is simple, straightforward, and focused.

The Waterwise team from the Lifesaving Society is making its first visit to the West Kootenay and the City of Trail invites all residents to Swim to Survive Day at Gyro Park on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.