Gyro Park beach in Trail. (Trail Times file photo)

Public invited to Swim-to-Survive Day at Gyro Park

The Waterwise team visits Gyro Park on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. with tips on life-preserving skills

The Lifesaving Society of BC and Yukon is bringing the Swim-to-Survive program to Gyro Park in Trail on Tuesday.

Awareness is key, and learning basic survival swimming skills can dramatically decrease drowning incidents.

The majority of people who drown had no intention of going into the water. For swimmers and non-swimmers alike, immersion is sudden, unexpected and often silent. For this reason, the Lifesaving Society believes that in Canada’s water rich environment, minimum swimming ability is a required life skill for survival.

The Waterwise team at Gyro on Tuesday will offer information and demonstrations on how to prevent drownings, with a focus on typical local sources such as open water in rivers, lakes, and backyard pools, offer advice on proper use of lifejackets and PFDs, and tips for young children, teens and adults.

Like fire safety and bike safety, everyone deserves to learn the life skills that Swim to Survive provides…the skills necessary to survive an unexpected fall into deep water.

The International Life Saving Federation (ILS) encourages community groups to provide Swim to Survive skills to all children.

ILS research findings from around the world offer clear evidence that teaching the survival swimming skills taught in Swim to Survive decreases drowning, potentially reducing the mortality and morbidity from aquatic incidents by 50 per cent.

The Canadian Swim to Survive standard is a minimum national standard of swimming skill for all. The standard is simple, straightforward, and focused.

The Waterwise team from the Lifesaving Society is making its first visit to the West Kootenay and the City of Trail invites all residents to Swim to Survive Day at Gyro Park on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.

Previous story
Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup
Next story
Pride Gym competes at Ace Championship

Just Posted

Public invited to Swim-to-Survive Day at Gyro Park

The Waterwise team visits Gyro Park on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. with tips on life-preserving skills

Fire engulfs car on weekend

No one injured in incident

Update: Trail police ask for help in locating man

One man was at-large since Friday night, another missing since Sunday

Police call Appledale death a homicide

But few other details being released

Nelson rejects plastic bag ban, opts for education and awareness

Council will collaborate with Chamber of Commerce

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Most Read