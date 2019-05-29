Quinnipiac grads create tribute to ‘Trail Connection’

Trail hockey players subject of youtube video “The Trail Connection”

Hockey has taken Trail childhood friends Craig Martin and Scott Davidson on a long and intense journey that culminated in April with their graduation commencement at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

Last week, Quinnipiac journalism senior Justin Cait and videographer Matt Schindler paid tribute to Martin and Davidson by creating and releasing a YouTube video entitled “The Trail Connection.”

The seamless four-minute production highlights the two players’ journey through hockey that started as six year olds in Rossland-Trail Minor Hockey. They moved up the ranks, playing rep hockey, then Junior B with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and eventually the Trail Smoke Eaters, where they committed in 2014 to attend Quinnipiac and play for the Bobcats in NCAA Div. 1 hockey.

Cait had contacted the Trail Times and the Smoke Eaters in March requesting permission to use footage and photos to complete the video. The genesis of the project, however, started much earlier.

“Both Matt and I lived in the same hall as the first-year hockey players our freshman year,” Cait told the Times. “That is where we first met Scott and Craig and discovered the personalities that came from Trail.

“We always planned on making a full-fledged feature about the pair, and the legendary city, once we had a platform to do so. Fast forward to our senior year, and we both worked for the Quinnipiac Athletic department’s work study program in creating digital content. We thought it would be the perfect time to produce the ‘Trail Boys’ feature for the athletic department, and also as sort of a personal farewell piece before we graduated.”

Davidson and Martin are the most recent Trail additions to the Bobcats’ legacy, yet, Montrose twins Connor and Kellen Jones were the first Greater Trail products to attend Quinnipiac in 2010, followed by Trail’s Travis St. Denis in 2012.

As seniors, the Jones brothers and St. Denis, a sophomore, led the Bobcats to their first NCAA Frozen Four final appearance in 2014, and St. Denis again with Freshmen Davidson and Martin in 2015.

“Obviously, Connor and Kellen were two of the better players we’ve ever had here, and did a lot for us,” added Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold.

“The Jones’ basically paved the way,” Davidson explained in the video. “You can’t say enough about them, and especially having Travis; those guys showed you the ropes, if you needed any help with anything, they were there for you.”

The twins’ dad Terry Jones and Quinnipiac commit Tyler Ghirardosi were also meant to be part of the project, but the Athletic Department’s compliance issues kept the Beaver Valley coach and the current Smoke Eater out of the final edit.

“That aspect was extremely disappointing to us because we fully recognize and wanted to convey how integral Terry Jones is in developing players from the Trail area in Beaver Valley, not just at Quinnipiac, but all over the hockey world,” said Cait, who had also hoped to release the film before Quinnipiac’s quarterfinal game versus Brown, but had to wait until after graduation.

“It would have also been nice to give those two seniors more recognition before their imminent last games as Bobcats, as opposed to after their collegiate careers,” added Cait. “Otherwise – aside from a few minor technical errors that post production could not solve – we were extremely happy with the interviews, the editing and the reception it has received so far.”

Connor and Travis now play for the American Hockey League’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers, while Kellen’s journey has taken him to Europe, where he played with the Vasterviks IK from Sweden in 2018-19, and will join Thurgau of the Swiss League next season.

In April, Martin was offered an Amateur Tryout with the Springfield Thunderbirds, affiliate to the NHL Florida Panthers, and Davidson with the Charlotte Checkers, the Carolina Hurricanes AHL affiliate.

While Martin and the T-birds season is over, Davidson and the Checkers made it to the Calder Cup finals against the Chicago Wolves, which commences in a best-of-seven series on Saturday.

In the end, “The Trail Connection” is a brief but poignant piece best summed up by Davidson.

“That’s the special thing about Trail, no matter how far you go, those are your roots. It’s a special thing in a way.”

Previous story
B.C. teen defeats adult players to take national raquetball championship

Just Posted

Trail park bench honours victims and survivors

Dedication ceremony was in Jubilee Park

Quinnipiac grads create tribute to ‘Trail Connection’

Trail hockey players subject of youtube video “The Trail Connection”

Romeo and Juliet ready for the Trail stage

JL Crowe Players bring a modern twist to this most famous love story

Booze seized at ‘Stag Night’ in the Pend D’Oreille

Trail RCMP report on confiscated alcohol during check points

Castlegar player enters charter bus service in West Kootenay

MTI hopes to fill gap left by the closing of Queen City Shuttle service

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Most Read