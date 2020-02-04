Rask makes 25 saves as Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

Boston Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk (74) falls on Vancouver Canucks’ Troy Stecher (51) as Jacob Markstrom (25) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for his third shutout this season and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman also scored. Charlie McAvoy had two assists as Boston won for the fifth time in six games, remaining a point behind Washington for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves for Vancouver, keeping his team close until the Bruins got goals late in the third period by Krejci and Kuhlman.

The Canucks, second in the Western Conference, lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 14, when they were shut out at Winnipeg 4-0. Vancouver had surged since then, winning five straight before a 4-3 shootout loss at Carolina on Sunday.

The Canucks’ hopes to continue their point streak faded as Boston controlled the tempo from the start, outshooting Vancouver 13-6 in the first period.

Rask stopped the few chances the Canucks had, earning his 48th career shutout and improving to 11-0-6 at home this season.

McAvoy set up Coyle’s goal at 14:24 of the first period, putting Boston up 1-0, and assisted on Marchand’s goal with 4:25 left in the second on a one-timer from the slot off a centring pass by Patrice Bergeron.

Markstrom stopped Chris Wagner on a short-handed breakaway midway through the second during Vancouver’s first power-play opportunity. Marskstrom came up with another big save against Coyle on a breakaway later in the second.

NOTES: The Canucks were playing their fourth of five straight road games. … The Bruins are 6-1-1 against Pacific Division opponents and 13-3-3 against Western Conference teams. … The teams meet again Feb. 22 in Vancouver. … LW Danton Heinen, who missed Saturday’s game in Minnesota after taking a puck off his foot the night before at Winnipeg, was out for Boston.

Canucks: At the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Bruins: At the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

